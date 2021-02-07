Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) to Buy

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of LSLPF stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

