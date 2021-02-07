Zap (ZAP) Trading 56.2% Higher Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Zap has a market cap of $28.64 million and $676,492.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zap has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.51 or 0.01171309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.81 or 0.06409879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

