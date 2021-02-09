$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Safehold reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,831. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

