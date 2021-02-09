$0.70 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,463 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

