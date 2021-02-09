$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dana.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 15,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -461.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1,094.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Dana by 198.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 821,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

