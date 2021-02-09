100,865 Shares in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

NHS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,148. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

