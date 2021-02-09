20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.1% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.35. 310,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,816. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $153.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41.

