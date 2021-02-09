AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.25

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.08% of AEA-Bridges Impact as of its most recent SEC filing.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

