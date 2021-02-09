AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. 10,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

