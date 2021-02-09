AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. 10,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

