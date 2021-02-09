Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of ALC stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.46. The company had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,551. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. Algoma Central Co. has a one year low of C$7.01 and a one year high of C$16.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

