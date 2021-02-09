Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $109,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

