Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164,910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 323,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $60,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,798. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

