Analysts Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Target Price at $2.98

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

TTOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 251,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,504. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.