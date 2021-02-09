Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.03. 5,809,029 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51.

