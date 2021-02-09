Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 20,561 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 839,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.