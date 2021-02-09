Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

VTI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,871. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $205.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

