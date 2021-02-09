Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.00

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 4547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

