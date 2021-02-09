ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.85.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.