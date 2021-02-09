Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH.AX) (ASX:ASH) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH.AX) (ASX:ASH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

