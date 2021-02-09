Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) is Mad River Investors’ 7th Largest Position

Mad River Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Associated Capital Group comprises 4.4% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned 0.58% of Associated Capital Group worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Associated Capital Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

