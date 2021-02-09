Autonio (NIOX) Price Up 185.6% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 131.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $443,423.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 185.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00239699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00194176 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.