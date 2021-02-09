Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.28 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.37 EPS.
AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.
NYSE AVYA traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 62,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $25.83.
In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.