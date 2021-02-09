Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-$725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.28 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.37 EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE AVYA traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 62,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

