Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $9.00. Aware shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 37,288 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,422 shares in the company, valued at $313,657.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Brian Barcelo purchased 15,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Aware worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

