Barclays Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $64.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

GM stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

