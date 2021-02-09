Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

