Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $225,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

SYF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 92,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,609. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

