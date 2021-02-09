Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.01 and its 200-day moving average is $229.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45.

