Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. 591,384 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

