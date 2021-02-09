Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 423 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.88. 172,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,057,655. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

