Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 428,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,366,109. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

