Benchmark Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $205.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $145.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.70.

VRNS opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

