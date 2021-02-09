Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 4.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.