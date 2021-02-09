Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $708,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in BP were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of BP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

BP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 504,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,558,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.