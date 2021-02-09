Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,078. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.