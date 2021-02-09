Bitcoin CZ Price Hits $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $58,470.72 and approximately $9,654.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin CZ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00049244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00223260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.81 or 0.01036866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

Bitcoin CZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin CZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin CZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.