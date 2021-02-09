Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $204,407.26 and approximately $131.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 966.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00224952 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00086582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

