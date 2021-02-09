Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after buying an additional 919,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after buying an additional 222,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,498,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

