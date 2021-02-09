Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $292.94 Million Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. AON accounts for 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $292,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AON by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

