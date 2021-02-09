Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 3.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $491,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $225.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.92.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

