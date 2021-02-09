Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for about 0.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.