Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,750 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

