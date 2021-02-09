Castweet (CTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435,543.60

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $435,543.60 and approximately $45,607.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00403379 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000118 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00127092 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

