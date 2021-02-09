Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $7.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at $6.17 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.