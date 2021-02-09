Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,195,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,097,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,420. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

