CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $511.18 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,869,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,734,497 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 2.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $511,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. 73,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,084. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.