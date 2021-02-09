CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,380,540 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380,540 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $71,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 182,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 50,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,440. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

