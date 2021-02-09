CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 368,225 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $169,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 35,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several analysts have commented on KL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

