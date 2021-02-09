Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.