Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.7% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

