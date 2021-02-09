CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $61,050.06 and $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007514 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.